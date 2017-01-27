SGA president resigns

SGA president Ashley Wright resigned last Friday, citing her need to move forward.

“I have been contemplating this for a while now and I’m not really sure what I’m asking for, but everything happens for a reason,” Wright said in a statement released at SGA’s meeting Thursday. “Student government has always been something that I have loved, but I am realizing that I need to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Executive Vice President Ashlyn Jones will assume the role of interim President and remain the Executive Vice President until a replacement is found. Applications for the position will be posted Monday.

The application deadline is 12 days, but Jones said it could be extended if no application are received.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

