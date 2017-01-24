The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

Embracing my introversion

Osman Bien Aime, Staff Writer • January 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






I have spent much of my life trying to convince myself the only way to be “normal” was to be social.

My closest friends growing up were extroverts. They were funny and outgoing, and everyone wanted to be around them.

I, the quiet one of the bunch, always felt like the weirdo.

I resented how awkward I was around others. I wanted to feel normal, and I thought the way to do that was to be more like them.

I tried going to parties in an attempt to be sociable.

“Dude, you going out? That sounds awesome, I’ll come along!”

I didn’t actually want to come along.

I would usually sit by myself, on my phone, drinking a soda while the people I came with did the partying.

“You’ve been here all night; don’t you want to join us?” A dark-haired girl approaches me, sipping from a solo cup. “What’re you up to?”

“Uh… Looking at memes.”

Clearly I’d made a mistake; this wasn’t the right environment for me.

These days I still keep to myself, but I am more comfortable in my own skin. I accept I’m a little different than my friends, and I’m no longer ashamed of that.

I realized just because I avoid large groups and don’t get out much, doesn’t mean there is something wrong with me.

I’m quiet and awkward, and I don’t talk much, unless I have to. It has taken a while to realize, but I know that is okay.

I can mingle with others, but only for so long. When I need to step back and have some alone time, I don’t ignore it anymore.

I don’t force myself to be someone I simply am not.

You don’t need to be the center of attention to be “normal,” especially if your version of “normal” involves being in your own little world.

No one can help being a little different, so just embrace who you are.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

College student vs. parking ticket

Let’s address this problem straight up and to the point. The university hands out parking tickets like they have an elected official to monitor ...

Guns and college students: is there room for both on campus?

It is my constitutional right to defend myself. A university hosted town hall meeting discussed House Bill 1258 which would prohibit universities ...

Let’s get united

Friday, Donald Trump took on the role of President of the United States. As many dread what is to come, others are celebrating and anticipating ch...

Marching out hate

Saturday more than one million people across the world marched the streets in unison. In Washington, D.C. alone, the attendance numbers at the Wome...

Winter flourish

The long dreary winter months play host to many cries of anguish and misery. When the temperature doesn’t get above 40 degrees, people also seem...

The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
Embracing my introversion