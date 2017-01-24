Let’s get united

Friday, Donald Trump took on the role of President of the United States.

As many dread what is to come, others are celebrating and anticipating change.

Since the election in November, American citizens have seen many allegations and comments of people trying to appeal its results. The 2016 election will go down in history as one that created a divided country.

As a political science minor, I try to avoid even mentioning either candidate’s name around my classmates, as it will cause the most hateful, vigorous conversations and arguments.

Since Donald Trump is our president, I would like to suggest that we as Americans grow up.

I suggest we stop complaining, stop hiding from the truth and come to terms with the result.

Donald Trump is the President of the United States.

We need to put the word “United” back into the United States of America. Isolating yourself from “Trump Supporters” and “Clinton Supporters” is completely ridiculous. Calling people racists, murderers, bigots, etc. is not going to change the results of the elections.

The only thing that any of this does is throw hate into an already hate-filled world.

As we are throwing these slanderous comments into the world, I want to remind you that the younger generations are watching us.

I stopped two kindergartners at the daycare I work at from fighting, repeating phrases and words they heard from home.

Is that what we want America to come to?

If you are against Donald Trump, fearing he will pollute our environment with hate, take a look in the mirror, your Facebook wall, or wherever else you post your opinions; I am sure that you will find the same hate-filled speech.

We can’t change the results of the election, but we can change our attitudes and behavior toward them.

During morning announcements in high school, my principal would say “Make it a great day or not; the choice is yours.”

With a slight modification, we can make it fit to this situation: “Make it a great four years or not, the choice is yours.”

