The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

Marching out hate

Megan Thorne, Chief Photographer • January 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Saturday more than one million people across the world marched the streets in unison.

In Washington, D.C. alone, the attendance numbers at the Women’s March almost doubled the amount of people who attended the inauguration.

People took to the streets with one goal in mind: equality.

Something our new president has shown numerous times he doesn’t necessarily value.

Although I wasn’t able to attend the Women’s March Saturday morning, I was able to cover a march for The Shield a little closer to home, in our little town of Evansville Friday afternoon.

I saw people come together.

I saw unity.

People cheered and clapped; they held up their signs with confidence. They walked together.

That afternoon people didn’t see gender, race, sexuality, political affiliation or religion.

They saw each other as human beings and marched for peace, justice and equality.

Although this march was considerably smaller than the one in D.C, New York or Chicago, the impact was the same.

For all the people that honked their horns, cheered from their windows and stood on the curbs encouraging marchers, their voices were heard.

To be able to witness people voicing what they care about and trying to make a difference changed my perspective.

We can make a difference, whether we are in a small town in Indiana or in New York City; when people see us come together, it changes them.

It breaks down the walls of hate.

I have seen so many posts on Facebook about people disagreeing with the Women’s March and that protesting is wrong because it doesn’t get you anywhere.

But what’s wrong with exercising your right as an American citizen?

I believe in peaceful protests. I believe they can make a difference.

However, smashing windows, setting trash cans on fire and screaming profanities doesn’t get you anywhere but jail. It’s uncalled for.

But at the Women’s March nobody was arrested; it was peaceful.

Can’t we just appreciate women fighting for what we’ve been trying to accomplish for decades?

No, marching isn’t going to get Trump out of the White House.

But he sees it.

He sees how strong we can be when we come together. And whether you think it helps or not, “you can’t always help the world, but you can help anyone or anything an arm’s length in front of you.”

My cousin once told me that.

Although I am upset I couldn’t march with other powerful women on Saturday, I know I can fight for my rights and for the rights of others in my town.

Bernie Sanders recently tweeted, “President Trump, you made a big mistake. By trying to divide us up by race, religion, gender and nationality you actually brought us closer.

I’m proud to be a woman, I’m proud of my cousin that marched in New York City and I hope that one day we won’t have to march anymore, because then I’ll be proud of that too.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

College student vs. parking ticket

Let’s address this problem straight up and to the point. The university hands out parking tickets like they have an elected official to monitor ...

Embracing my introversion

I have spent much of my life trying to convince myself the only way to be “normal” was to be social. My closest friends growing up were extrove...

Guns and college students: is there room for both on campus?

It is my constitutional right to defend myself. A university hosted town hall meeting discussed House Bill 1258 which would prohibit universities ...

Let’s get united

Friday, Donald Trump took on the role of President of the United States. As many dread what is to come, others are celebrating and anticipating ch...

Winter flourish

The long dreary winter months play host to many cries of anguish and misery. When the temperature doesn’t get above 40 degrees, people also seem...

The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
Marching out hate