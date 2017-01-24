The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

Winter flourish

Maxywell Carlton, Staff Writer • January 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The long dreary winter months play host to many cries of anguish and misery.

When the temperature doesn’t get above 40 degrees, people also seem to have trouble getting their optimism above a certain degree.

With sunshine continually lacking everyday and bitter cold nipping all around us, it can be hard to find a smile.

It makes sense to consider this seasonal depression.

Who wants to drive to class or work when there’s a sheet of ice or a few inches of snow on the ground?

I get anxious when I know class won’t be canceled following a winter storm and I must brave the ice or sleet resting on the ground. One wrong action could lead to you and your car slipping and sliding all the way into the oncoming traffic whose brakes will only stop their wheels, but not the momentum of their car on the icy roads.

Being cold is not a favorable feeling of mine either. It is rather annoying to constantly keep fastening another layer on just to feel the slightest bit warmer. I don’t care what people say, but there are only so many layers you can strap on and still remain mobile.

However, there is still a glimmer of hope in these bitter months. Even with all the winter blues dulling the spirits that once danced vibrantly during the summer months, there is still a chance of finding happiness.

Since our daylight is being “saved” (limited),  we should use the  time we find ourselves indoors to discover a new hobby or talent. Since there is not a lot of joy being outside with a constant shiver, get a head start on some spring cleaning.

Just because it is freezing outside doesn’t mean you must freeze your life too.

Instead of wasting away cuddled up in those thousand-and-one layers, move around and be active; it will actually warm you up.

Going to the gym is one activity indoors all year round. If your New Year’s resolution was to work out more, you should have no excuse.

I’ve found that during the precedent months of winter, I can use this time to explore new things to capture my attention and creativity.

An all-time favorite thing  of mine to do indoors is a 1000-word puzzle. Once completed, I then glue the puzzle together and hang it up on my wall. I had no idea I enjoyed doing puzzles so much until I sat down one cold winter day in January and began.

Crawl out of that cocoon you are trapping yourself in and move your body around the house to find something new that intrigues you. Just because the outdoors is rather limiting during these months doesn’t mean we all must mope and cry while waiting for the first thaw of spring.

Accept the cold and create a new form of happiness for yourself.

You might be surprised what new things make you smile.

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

College student vs. parking ticket

Let’s address this problem straight up and to the point. The university hands out parking tickets like they have an elected official to monitor ...

Embracing my introversion

I have spent much of my life trying to convince myself the only way to be “normal” was to be social. My closest friends growing up were extrove...

Guns and college students: is there room for both on campus?

It is my constitutional right to defend myself. A university hosted town hall meeting discussed House Bill 1258 which would prohibit universities ...

Let’s get united

Friday, Donald Trump took on the role of President of the United States. As many dread what is to come, others are celebrating and anticipating ch...

Marching out hate

Saturday more than one million people across the world marched the streets in unison. In Washington, D.C. alone, the attendance numbers at the Wome...

The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
Winter flourish