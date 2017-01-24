Winter flourish

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The long dreary winter months play host to many cries of anguish and misery.

When the temperature doesn’t get above 40 degrees, people also seem to have trouble getting their optimism above a certain degree.

With sunshine continually lacking everyday and bitter cold nipping all around us, it can be hard to find a smile.

It makes sense to consider this seasonal depression.

Who wants to drive to class or work when there’s a sheet of ice or a few inches of snow on the ground?

I get anxious when I know class won’t be canceled following a winter storm and I must brave the ice or sleet resting on the ground. One wrong action could lead to you and your car slipping and sliding all the way into the oncoming traffic whose brakes will only stop their wheels, but not the momentum of their car on the icy roads.

Being cold is not a favorable feeling of mine either. It is rather annoying to constantly keep fastening another layer on just to feel the slightest bit warmer. I don’t care what people say, but there are only so many layers you can strap on and still remain mobile.

However, there is still a glimmer of hope in these bitter months. Even with all the winter blues dulling the spirits that once danced vibrantly during the summer months, there is still a chance of finding happiness.

Since our daylight is being “saved” (limited), we should use the time we find ourselves indoors to discover a new hobby or talent. Since there is not a lot of joy being outside with a constant shiver, get a head start on some spring cleaning.

Just because it is freezing outside doesn’t mean you must freeze your life too.

Instead of wasting away cuddled up in those thousand-and-one layers, move around and be active; it will actually warm you up.

Going to the gym is one activity indoors all year round. If your New Year’s resolution was to work out more, you should have no excuse.

I’ve found that during the precedent months of winter, I can use this time to explore new things to capture my attention and creativity.

An all-time favorite thing of mine to do indoors is a 1000-word puzzle. Once completed, I then glue the puzzle together and hang it up on my wall. I had no idea I enjoyed doing puzzles so much until I sat down one cold winter day in January and began.

Crawl out of that cocoon you are trapping yourself in and move your body around the house to find something new that intrigues you. Just because the outdoors is rather limiting during these months doesn’t mean we all must mope and cry while waiting for the first thaw of spring.

Accept the cold and create a new form of happiness for yourself.

You might be surprised what new things make you smile.

0 0 0 0 0