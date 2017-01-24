GALLERY: Women’s basketball team beats Lewis 85-65

Jordan Auker and Katie Thompson, Photographers • January 23, 2017 • Leave a Comment
Kacy Eshweiler, a sophomore center, defends a Lewis player Saturday afternoon in the PAC. The Eagles won 85-65.
Tags: Lewis University, USI basketball, women's basketball
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Other stories filed under Sports
...
Sports
GALLERY: Women’s basketball beats Parkside 78-71
GALLERY: Men’s basketball beats Parkside 76-72
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball beats Lewis 80-57
Eagles bounce back with victories over Wisconsin-Parkside
GALLERY: Men’s basketball loses 70-78
GALLERY: Women’s basketball loses 83 to 88
Basketball teams fall short to Bellarmine
Gallery: Men’s basketball team beats Rockhurst 98-77
GALLERY: Women’s basketball team beats Rockhurst 84-79
Men’s basketball extends win streak, keeps perfect record
The Shield
The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.