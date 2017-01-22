SGA swears in new Chief Financial Officer

The Student Government Association voted in Keagan Roembke as the new Chief Financial Officer at their weekly meeting on Thursday.

“I’ve known him since he was a freshman,” Attorney General Jerry Boyd said. “I think he’s going to do good in the position. We know he is capable.”

Boyd, who is a member on the executive board along with Roembke, said he does not work much with the CFO, but expects him to take the position to “new heights.” Financial literacy test- both passed it. “We know he is capable.”

“I hope that he doesn’t just do the job like it’s always been done,” he said. “Our last CFO, Aaron McCollough, he brought a lot of improvements and standardized things so it’s a lot easier for future CFO’s. I hope he improves it and not only sustains it.”

To become CFO, applicants must past a financial literacy test, challenging their knowledge of the budget and various finances related to SGA. Roembke and the other nominee Bailey Anderson both passed the test before testifying before the General Assembly on Thursday.

“I think I’ve had a lot of good experiences at USI,” Roembke said. I’ve been involved in a lot of organizations that qualify me as a leader.”

Roembke said his charitable coffee business, Timberjoe Coffee, has also prepared him for the CFO position. He said he has done budgeting, keeping track of revenue, taxes and acquiring a loan

The Economics and International Studies double major said he worked as an accounting student worker for the staff accountants last year. As an accounting student worker, he recorded athletics travel expenses, campus store receipts and reviewed over taxes taken out of faculty paychecks along with performing small accounting tasks for the staff accountants.

“The first thing I could like to do is go to the former CFO Aaron McCollough and see what he has been working on,” he said. “Once I get my footing I know making the grant process available online is something I would like to do.”

The former College of Business representative said he believes more is expected of him but he doesn’t think there is more pressure on him.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of SGA because you are able to make a difference and actually change things if you want to see them changed,” he said. “I think that’s what’s inspired me to go for this position.”

