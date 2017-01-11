The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana

‘Fans in the stands’

Giveaway aims to promote game attendance

Sarah Loesch, Editor-in-chief • January 11, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Robbie Kent said he cherishes his memories of his time at USI.

During his time at the university Kent was a member of the first men’s basketball team, which at the time was still under the name Indiana State University East.

This year, along with help from the athletic department, Kent has set up a giveaway for students who attend home basketball games.

The Robbie Kent’s Sixth-Man Giveaway will award two $500 prizes, two $250 prizes and one $1,000 prize.

“It’s important to get people in the stands,” Kent said. “I think this might be a nice way to have kids go.”

Kent said both the head coach of the men’s basketball team, Rodney Watson, and of the women’s basketball team, Rick Stein, have done a wonderful job with their respective teams.

When he was playing at the university Kent said former president David Rice and his wife Betty never missed a game.

“That was important for us,” he said.

Kent said the teams need more energy from the crowd.

“They are going to see great basketball,” he said, “I think it can really help the team with a big schedule. You have to have fans in the stands.”

Kent said he doesn’t have a lot of time to come to games now since much of his time is spent outside of Evansville.

He said he will be at more games when he is in town and he plans to attend when the awards are given out.

When he was in college, he said the experience was more than just academics, but it was focused on the social and networking aspects as well.

“I’m real proud of USI and what it has done for the community,” he said.

Student’s are entered in for the prizes when they swipe their student ID at the student entrance to the Physical Activities Center. Attendees raise their chances of winning with each home game they attend.

Between now and Feb. 18 there are six home games for the men’s and women’s basketball team.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Share on Reddit0Share on StumbleUpon0

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

From punches to pressure points

The students exchanged wide eyed looks when Sgt. Bobby Wood of the Princeton Police Department announced it was time to learn pressure points. No one...

Three Employees Promoted

University President Linda Bennett announced the promotion of three administrative staff members at the spring semester faculty meeting Jan. 4. The c...

Welcome Center needs contractor, pushes back start date
Welcome Center needs contractor, pushes back start date
Faculty Senate approves open letter, syllabus template

Faculty Senate voted to approve a post-election open letter on civility to the university along with the syllabus template for faculty on Friday. “...

Student claims Indiana’s top sports broadcaster award
Student claims Indiana’s top sports broadcaster award
The student news site of the University of Southern Indiana
‘Fans in the stands’