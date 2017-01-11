‘Fans in the stands’

Giveaway aims to promote game attendance

Robbie Kent said he cherishes his memories of his time at USI.

During his time at the university Kent was a member of the first men’s basketball team, which at the time was still under the name Indiana State University East.

This year, along with help from the athletic department, Kent has set up a giveaway for students who attend home basketball games.

The Robbie Kent’s Sixth-Man Giveaway will award two $500 prizes, two $250 prizes and one $1,000 prize.

“It’s important to get people in the stands,” Kent said. “I think this might be a nice way to have kids go.”

Kent said both the head coach of the men’s basketball team, Rodney Watson, and of the women’s basketball team, Rick Stein, have done a wonderful job with their respective teams.

When he was playing at the university Kent said former president David Rice and his wife Betty never missed a game.

“That was important for us,” he said.

Kent said the teams need more energy from the crowd.

“They are going to see great basketball,” he said, “I think it can really help the team with a big schedule. You have to have fans in the stands.”

Kent said he doesn’t have a lot of time to come to games now since much of his time is spent outside of Evansville.

He said he will be at more games when he is in town and he plans to attend when the awards are given out.

When he was in college, he said the experience was more than just academics, but it was focused on the social and networking aspects as well.

“I’m real proud of USI and what it has done for the community,” he said.

Student’s are entered in for the prizes when they swipe their student ID at the student entrance to the Physical Activities Center. Attendees raise their chances of winning with each home game they attend.

Between now and Feb. 18 there are six home games for the men’s and women’s basketball team.

