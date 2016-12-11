Men’s basketball sails past Ohio Valley

Junior Kyle Aiton used as season-high 19 points to help lead the men’s basketball team to a 103-48 win over Ohio Valley University.

The Eagles started the game with a 15-0 run before the first timeout and they never lost the lead.

Aiton said the game was fun for him and his teammates were able to get him into position to do what he does best which is shooting the ball.

Aiton was joined by five other USI players in double figures. Julius Rajala (14), Alex Stein (13), Bobo Drummond (12) and Jeril Taylor (11).

Assistant coach Kevin Gant said Aiton’s performance isn’t a surprise.

“He’s been shooting the ball well all preseason,” Gant said. “…He just had a chance to show what he can do.”

This win took Ohio Valley to 0-7 for the season and raised USI to 7-0.

Aiton said starting the season out this way has been good for the team.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” he said. “It makes us hungry.”

He said immediately after the game the team was prepared to shift focus into the second game of the weekend Sunday evening against Lees-McRae College.

Lees-McRae is entering the game with a 2-7 record, but Gant said that doesn’t reflect the team’s skill.

“This team tomorrow is really good, ” he said. “…They’re not going to roll over.”

The game is set to tip at 7 p.m. in the Physical Activites Center. It will be the final game of the weekend to conclude the Bill Joergens Memorial Classic.

